Here's Why Lavender Milk Tea Is The Healthiest Tea In The World

Tea and Indians have a special relationship. It is that inalienable part of our life that most of us cannot do without. It is not only a drink for us, but a ritual, a celebration, and even a diversion from the everyday monotonous concerns. Tea, often known as chai, is a popular beverage in India and we cannot wait to start our day with a cup of tea. However, what if you could merge fitness with your daily cup of ecstasy. It is possible with lavender milk tea, which health experts swear by as the healthiest tea in the world. So, what exactly is this caffeine-free potion of good health?

Aromatic, delectable, soft, and soothing - these are the first thoughts that come to mind for anybody who has had the pleasure of tasting lavender milk tea. The aroma of lavender milk tea is floral and delicate; it is light from the flowers yet deep, warm, and sweet from the milk and honey. It is created by steeping some dried lavender flower petals from the Lavandula angustifolia plant in milk. This plant was characterised by English physician John Parkinson as “a remarkable cure for all head and brain ailments." This fragrant and calming tea blend will instantly awaken your senses and heal your body from the inside out.

The combination of protein-rich milk with dried lavender aids in regaining strength, increasing energy, improving mood, lowering anxiety, and reducing stress, to mention a few benefits. Aside from that, lavender has been utilised as an antidepressant in ancient medications, cures, and therapies. This tea, when consumed before bedtime, acts as a natural sedative and aids in the relaxation of the nervous system. The components of lavender plant which make this tea extremely healthy are

Cineol: It is an antimicrobial that aids in the removal of mucus from the lungs. Tannin: It reduces inflammatory processes in the body and heals ulcers on the respiratory tract’s mucous membranes. This component also allows you to quickly restore health to persons who have been poisoned by heavy metal salts. Citral: Another natural antiseptic with anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. It helps to cure eye infections. Ursolic acid: It possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, functions as a natural pacemaker, aids in the prevention of atherosclerosis, and aids the body in the fight against cancer cells. Valeric acid: It improves colon function

To make lavender milk tea, at home do the following

In a bowl of hot water, soak lavender blossoms for 5 minutes.

Heatthemilkinasmallpotuntilitboilswhiletheteaisinfusing. However, do not let it overflow

Then, using a tea basket, filter the lavender and pour warmed milk over the strained tea in the mug.

Add a sweetener if you want and stir. You are done. Sit back and enjoy your lavender tea

