Here Is Why You Must Include Eggplant To Your Diet?

The glossy, purple, teardrop-shaped eggplant comes in a variety of colours and shapes. Dig a little deeper at your local vegetable market and you’re likely to find oval, long and slim, and melon-shaped eggplants in colourful skins including white, green, and even striped.

The eggplant has been an important ingredient in the traditional medicine trade. In the ancient Indian system of ayurvedic medicine, practitioners used white eggplant to treat diabetes and its roots to relieve asthma. Though eggplant is not the most nutritious vegetable, it gives us a decent supply of potassium and fibre.

According to a Healthline report, adding eggplants to your diet may help you in keeping your blood sugar in check. Eggplants are high in fibre, which lowers blood sugar by slowing the rate of digestion and absorption of sugar in the body. Slower absorption keeps blood sugar levels steady and prevents spikes.

Eggplant is loaded with antioxidants like vitamins A and C, which offers protection to your cells against damage.

If you are aiming to shed kilos, including eggplants in your diet is an appropriate move. They are high in fibre and low in calories, which makes them an excellent addition to any weight loss regimen. Fibre moves through the digestive tract slowly, promoting fullness and satiety, further cutting down the calorie intake.

The report suggests that eggplant may have Cancer-fighting benefits. For instance, solasodine rhamnosyl glycosides (SRGs) are a type of compound found in some nightshade plants, including eggplant. A couple of animal studies have advocated that SRGs can kill cancer cells and may also help reduce the recurrence of certain types of cancer.

Eggplants are versatile, hence they can be easily added to the meal. You can bake, roast, grill, or sautée it and enjoy it with a drizzle of olive oil and your favourite seasoning.

