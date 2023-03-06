Here’s All You Need To Know About Kiara Advani’s Bespoke Diamond Jewellery Designed by Manish Malhotra

Newly wed actor Kiara Advani has been the talk of the town for the sparkling jewellery she adorned during her wedding. Kiara Advani who tied the knot with actor Sidharth Malhotra looked like royalty in her wedding trousseau.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend and ensuring that you make a statement when you walk into a room, Manish Malhotra will be launching bespoke diamond jewellery in March 2023. Manish posted a video on instagram, where he spoke about foraying into the world of diamonds.

“The goal of modern heirloom has changed and never has the excitement of fashion being more closely felt in fine jewellery. In my 32 year long journey from fashion and films to haute couture, gemstones have carved the way in my designs and now it is time for the next chapter. I am bringing to you a new age of grandeur, an era of bold artistry, fine craftsmanship and the legacy of bespoke diamond jewellery," expressed Manish Malhotra.

The stunning bride who adorned ensembles by Manish Malhotra, enhanced her bridal looks with crafted diamond jewellery designed by the ace couturier. Celebrating artistry and bespoke designs in exclusive pieces designed for Kiara, every look gave brides-to-be a perfect mood board for the upcoming wedding season. Ahead of the launch, here’s a glimpse of what Kiara adorned during her wedding functions.

Sangeet

Dancing the night away with her husband Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani embraced extravagant glamour in a captivating neckpiece in a careful curation of natural diamonds and a colossally enchanting ruby pendant. The actress paired the extraordinary piece of jewellery with an artistic ombre lehenga featuring meticulous hand work that took 4000 hours to craft. A striking gold to silver transition, 98000 sparkling swarovski crystals are paired with a haute couture stole with marabou feather detailing.

Wedding

Kiara gleams in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery for her big day. The exclusive bridal look features the ingeniously crafted necklace, showstopping studs, graceful maang tika and a glorious haath phool with an exquisite composition of ultra-fine hand cut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. Her regal bridal lehenga was a royal combination of saccharine tints of pink and crystals.

Reception

Making a grand statement, Kiara adorned an exceptional assortment featuring a magnificent choker, a layered diamond necklace and a long laureate necklace. She redefined the power of monochrome in a haute-couture illustrious sculptural gown, which beautifully embraced the bespoke diamond jewellery she adorned on her big day.

