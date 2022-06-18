Here's Everything you Need to Know About Micro-Fat Grafting Procedure

Our skin changes with age. Signs of ageing, fine lines and wrinkles appear with time. However, there are certain treatments that help one to hold onto the youthful appearance for as long as possible. If you are looking for the same, then you must learn about Micro-Fat Grafting, which is a minimally invasive cosmetic procedure used to restore the much-loved voluminous appearance of your face. Basically, fat grafting is a body contouring procedure that is long-lasting and can sculpt both large and small areas to attain desired facial and body profile. Also known as fat transfer or fat injections, the surgical process involves transferring fat from one area of the body to another area.

The amount of fat that is supposed to be injected can be tailored according to the needs of the patient. Micro-fat grafting can be used to enhance various parts of the body, which include lips, buttocks, face, breasts, chin, and hands. The procedure is extremely helpful in augmenting both large and small areas, and it also allows the removal of fat from a variety of areas like hips and thighs, waistline, calves, buttocks, and chin. Micro-fat grafting is performed through liposuction. While both men and women can indulge in this minimally invasive cosmetic procedure, the most common areas that are addressed by micro-fat grafting are:

To gain a youthful appearance, it is injected at the back of the hand

The deep creases around the mouth and the nose

To restore volume and minimise fine lines

If you are suffering from shallow scarring due to chicken pox and acne, then also you can indulge in the procedure.

If you want to get cheeks, lip, and chin augmentation, then micro-fat grafting can help you attain it.

While it is normal to experience some bruising, swelling, and discomfort after the procedure, it will subside within two to three weeks. But if you experience strong pain, or if the symptoms prevail after the mentioned time, you must immediately consult your doctor. While Micro-fat grafting is considered a permanent procedure, in some cases it can take up to two to three follow-ups to get the desired results.

