Here’s How Ammonia-Rich Hair Colour Affects Your Skin

To make our hair look glossy and stylish, we try different hairstyles and colours. From global hair colours to streaks and highlights, we want our hair to look good. However, ammonia present in hair colours affects our skin and leads to other problems as well.

Hair colours are rich in ammonia and other harmful chemicals. Ammonia not only affects the hair and the scalp, but also leads to many other health-related diseases. Ammonia acts as a chemical that increases the pH level in hair colouring.

Now, let’s take a look at the side effects of hair colours containing ammonia:

1. Before applying the colour, a patch test should be done. It is done because many hair colours don’t suit the skin and if we still apply the colour, then it can lead to various skin-related issues.

2. Ammonia-rich hair colour and dye can cause many types of allergies. They can also cause hair loss and drying of hair.

3. If hair colour touches our skin, then it can cause rash, red spots or itching problems on the body.

Allergies after applying ammonia-rich hair colour:

1. After colouring, your eyelids, lips, hands or feet may swell.

2. You may also face blisters, rashes or unbearable itching on the head several times.

3. Ammonia hair colours can often cause red rashes on the head, face or whole body.

4. Hair colours which are rich in ammonia can also harm your eyes.

5. With continuous application of ammonia-rich hair colour, the eyesight decreases.

Constant use of hair colour also weakens your hair and leads to hair breakage.

