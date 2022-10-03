Here’s How Kate Middleton’s Kids Reacted To Her Engagement Photos

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, recently revealed that her kids had a hilarious reaction to her engagement photos with Prince William, a report from PEOPLE magazine stated. While the young royals repeatedly make it a point to share tidbits of their personal life with the general public, this statement comes at the heels of the fresh tragedy that the UK royal family suffered recently-the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate made the comments following her and Prince William’s first visit to Wales since being bestowed with their new titles.

Advertisement

As Kate and William stepped out in Wales, the Princess spotted “a fan who was holding a flag that featured the couple’s 2010 engagement photo." For the unversed, Kate and William announced their engagement in November 2010, a few weeks after the Prince proposed to her while they were vacationing in South Africa’s Kenya.

While many parents might be under the impression that they are the only recipients of the funniest reactions, when they show their kids photos of their younger selves-the royal couple proved that they are also a part of the same group.

Advertisement

“Oh my goodness, is that from our engagement?" she asked. “We always laugh about this. Although we’ve been married for 11 years, we’ve been together for double that, so it’s extraordinary", the report quoted her as saying. She then went on to reveal her three children’s reactions to seeing the photographs: “The children look back at the photos and say, ‘Mummy, you look so young!’ "

Advertisement

The royal couple, both aged 40, initially met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. After a period of dating, they publicly announced their engagement in November 2010, a few weeks after William popped the question-with mother Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond ring. Kate and William’s visit to Wales this week was particularly special, as it was a return to “where they lived as newlyweds and became first-time parents while Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force’s Search and Rescue Force."

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here