Here's How Matcha Tea Can Make You Feel Good From The Inside

Matcha is a variety of Japanese green tea that is ground into a powder form. The popularity of this particular tea type has skyrocketed over the last few years. Matcha has been incorporated not just in the form of a drink with tea and coffee but also into the category of desserts.

Unlike traditional green tea which is usually made by dipping tea leaves in hot water, matcha-dried green tea leaves are turned into a powder form and mixed into the preferred drink. Matcha was traditionally used by the Japanese to conduct tea ceremonies. Matcha tea has a unique, slightly bitter taste and vibrant green colour and is touted as the most aromatic form of green tea.

Individuals may be able to derive the benefits of green tea from matcha as well, as it is simply a concentrated type of green tea. There are several health advantages of green tea. However, there is a need for a wider study on matcha as studies that have explicitly investigated matcha are fewer in number. Here we bring to you some of the potential health benefits of matcha.

High in antioxidants

Matcha is rich in catechins, a class of plant compounds in tea that acts as natural antioxidants that help stabilise harmful free radicals, which are compounds that can damage cells and cause chronic disease.

May Give You Healthy Skin

In addition to being beneficial for internal health, matcha powder which contains compounds such as caffeine and EGCG and green teas may also be utilised to enhance skin regeneration.

May Improve Cardiovascular Health

Micronutrients are abundant in matcha, especially one known as epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG), a plant compound that can have positive effects on cardiovascular and metabolic health as suggested in research on EGCG.

Stress-relieving effects on the body

Japanese matcha has traditionally had higher amounts of the amino acid L-theanine and lower levels of caffeine and catechins.

The neurological system may benefit from L-theanine found in matcha tea leaves as it calms and relaxes the mind. With the consumption of matcha or any other type of green tea, depression and anxiety can be lessened since they improve mood and combat the physical signs of depression.

Boosts brain function

Matcha is a rich source of L-theanine, caffeine, chlorophyll, and polyphenols, all of which are known to be beneficial for the brain’s functioning. Caffeine also acts as a stimulant on the central nervous system, boosting the brains alertness and memory function.

