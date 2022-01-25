Here's How Much Producers Spent on RRR's Action-Packed Climax.

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited RRR — Rise, Roar, Revolt — will have a heavy-duty action-packed climax, latest reports say. Loaded with high octane action sequences, the climax has a run time of around 40 minutes.

The climax, which is shot on a massive scale, is said to be one of the major highlights of the big-budget film. Sources close to the industry have revealed that the makers of RRR have spent a whopping Rs 80-90 crore on the climax alone.

Moreover, as the audience will watch the movie in cinema halls, the intriguing action blocks will take them on an enthralling ride of non-stop action episodes.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the whole nation is waiting eagerly to witness the release of RRR. Before the third wave of Covid-19 hit the world, the period action drama, headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, was scheduled to hit the silver screens worldwide in multiple languages on January 7, 2022.

Bankrolled by DVV Entertainments, the film was earlier expected to arrive in cinemas in January 2021, from its initial release of 2020. After a series of changes in the release date, the makers were all set to release the film on January 7, 2022.

But now, the film will hit the theatres either on March 18 or April 28. The final release date of RRR will be announced soon. The pan-India film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

RRR had such a big impact on the South Indian film industry that movies of big stars from multiple industries had to change their release dates. It includes megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

