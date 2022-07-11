Here’s How Oiling Hair Benefits You During Monsoon Season

The weather during monsoon is extremely pleasant, however, your hair might not be in the same state. Taking care of your hair during this season should be among the top things on your priority list. The sticky weather does not only cause damage to our skin but also to our hair. Experiencing dandruff and hair loss is common. Your hair needs the most attention at this time as it is in its weakest condition.

Many experts have suggested that oiling our hair during this time is essential. Oiling adds moisture, and shine to the hair and replenishes lost vitamins and minerals.

As per a report in Healthline, Homeopath & an Integrative Health Expert, Dr. Khushboo Garodia informed, “Oil helps in scalp health. When you gently massage the scalp it helps in exfoliation and sometimes that helps in reducing hair fall." She further adds that fatty acids are included in oils that replace lipids in the hair. Chemical processes, hairstyles, or even pollution cause these to be lost.

She further explains, how particularly in cases of frizzy and dry hair, oil aids in strengthening the hair shaft. The oil should be left in the hair overnight for best results. There are many types of oil available in the market to choose from but the most common one is coconut oil and virgin coconut oil.

https://www.healthline.com/health/hair-oiling-benefits-oil-and-how-to#:~:text=Benefits%20of%20oiling%20hair,Oil%20helps%20in%20scalp%20health

What oil should you use?

Coconut Oil - Coconut oil helps to stimulate blood flow to the scalp. It is packed with antioxidants, antifungal or antibacterial properties, as well as other nutrients essential for the health of your scalp.

Bhringraj Oil and Onion Seeds Oil - In order to prevent hair dilution, onion seeds regenerate hair follicles. Bhringraj is well known for nourishing skin and promoting hair growth.

Aloe Vera & Neem Oil - Neem’s antibacterial capabilities and aloe vera’s soothing qualities can work together to protect the scalp from dandruff.

Tea tree Hair oil - Due to its antifungal qualities, which may care for both your skin and hair, tea tree hair oil is highly recommended. It is also used to treat frizzy, dry hair.

Before applying oil to your hair completely, it is recommended to test it on a small area of the skin.

