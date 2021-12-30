Here’s How Online Classes Impacting Children’s Mental Health

The online education has replaced the physical classes as the schools are resorting to digital platforms since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year. Though the students are attending online classes regularly, it turns out to be insufficient for their learning. The online classes are also having a negative impact on the mind and the body of the children. What children used to learn at schools, being with teachers and friends, are not able to learn through online classes.

According to Dr Komal Manshani, Senior Child Psychologist of Max Super Specialty Hospital in Delhi, online classes have both advantages and disadvantages.

“At least, amid the pandemic, the online classes have given the opportunity to the students to study according to their speed and in their own space," said Dr Manshani in an exclusive interview to News 18.

However, online classes are not enough for the education of the children as they lack to address the social aspect of academics. Dr Manshani said, “ There are two important aspects of schooling— academic and social. Online learning seems to be limited to the academic aspect only, while the social aspect is taught in the school. In school, the child learns to interact with his peers as well as interact with the teachers. The school grooms the children how to live, how to talk, how to behave etc. How should we cooperate with each other, how should we help each other etc. are taught at the school. Online classes can’t provide these aspects."

Pointing out the negative impact of online classes, Dr Manshani added that with the digital shift and online classes, children have got the opportunity to be familiar with the e-gadgets but it is also impacting their mind. The children could not handle the freedom found in online classes well and they lack motivation and self-discipline, according to Dr Manshani.

The children are also complaining of problems like back pain due long hours of sitting in front of screens which is causing them to suffer not only physically but mentally too, observed Dr Manshani.

The schools are resorting to online classes due to the lockdowns caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Several states across the country kept the schools closed since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic early last year. Though a few states had started reopening schools in a phased manner, the threat of the Omicron variant has again forced the states to shut educational institutions.

