Here’s How Senior Citizens Can Improve Balance and Agility

When people grow older, their body starts to become a common ground for diseases. With the ageing process, balance and agility go down and as a result, many older people start witnessing a decline in their physical health. Apart from balance and agility, older people also tend to face issues with speed, coordination, range of motion among other factors. These factors become a cause of concern when they start interfering with the day-to-day activities of elder people, making them dependent on their family members.

It is therefore extremely important for the people of the older age groups to keep continuing with their physical activities. Even though the natural ageing process will not stop, that does not mean that the senior citizens should become prone to falling or other accidents, which can be avoided. Resuming their physical exercises and incorporating some of the exercises in the daily routine can help senior citizens in improving balance and building strength, along with better coordination and flexibility. These activities also help in improving the blood flow in the body, allowing the injuries to heal quicker.

As people grow older, they start to keep themselves away from work and are usually advised to rest most of the time. However, this can also lead to building in stress and frustration. By following a daily routine that consists of physical movements, the overall well being and the mood of the older people can be managed and improved significantly, as well. From yoga, pilates, strength training, and aerobics, senior citizens can opt for any exercise of their choice. Here are some of the exercises that can greatly benefit senior citizens when incorporated into their daily routine:

1. Sidewalk

Walk sideways, take 15-20 steps to the right and then to the left. You can also hold the table or wall for support as and when needed.

2. Pulling abdomen in

Try pulling your abdomen in towards the spine by sucking in your stomach. Hold the posture for 5 seconds and then release. Try repeating it 10-15 times a day and opt for multiple sets a day once you become comfortable.

3. Balancing on a single leg

Stand on your feet. Slowly lift one leg up and hold for 10-15 seconds. Bring the first foot down and slowly lift the other one up. Make sure to take support if needed.

4. Standing up and sitting down

Take a chair and sit down and get up in a standing position and then sit back again. Repeat this exercise 15- 20 times. Keep you back straight.

5. Walk on a line

Walk in the forward direction, keeping one foot forward at a time. Place the heel of one foot in front of the toes of the other foot, thereby forming a line.

6. Leg swing

Try standing on one leg and then move the other leg forward and backwards. Repeat this 10-15 times. Then move the same leg sideways 10 times. Switch the legs and follow the same on the other leg.

Remember to start with easy and simple exercises first and then take on the challenging ones. Do not forget to take support as and when needed.

