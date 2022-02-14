Here's How Sleeping Next to Someone You Love is Good for Your Health

Cuddles, snuggles, pillow fights, and deep thoughts are some of the most relaxing yet fun moments that you can have with your partner. But the list does not end here. Do you know there are many health benefits of sleeping next to someone you love? It’s true. Most people struggle with sleep issues like insomnia or nightmares, but embracing your loved ones can help you have better sleep. Here’s how:

>Better sleep pattern

As we discussed above, sleeping next to your partner can help you fix sleeping issues. The sleep quality gets better, one tends to fall asleep faster, and the best thing is that you get more restorative sleep. The more restorative sleep you have, the better your whole body function.

>Better physical health

The benefit of sleeping together as a couple does not end at better sleep. It can effectively work for your physical health as well. It can lower your blood pressure as sleeping next to your partner provides a high level of oxytocin that reduces blood pressure. Also, your immune system improves when you indulge in more sexual activities.

>Better mental health

When you sleep in the embrace of your partner, there is a sense of protection and care that develops in your brain. You feel loved which directly helps you to feel better emotionally and mentally. Most people deal with anxiety but sleeping with your partner reduces that. Cuddling releases Serotonin which is also known as a ‘feel good’ hormone that reduces your stress.

>Improve your relationship

The quality of a relationship can also be improved by sleeping next to each other. If you are going through a rough patch in your relationship where you are not able to share quality time, then you can have a good night’s sleep with your partner. Cuddles and spooning are the best way to sleep with your partner.

