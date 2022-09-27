Here's How Steam Can Repair Your Colored, Damaged And Dry Hair

If you are someone who is fed up with your hair becoming dry and damaged after coloring or perming, then you are not alone. If your regular hair conditioner is not nourishing your hair enough, maybe it’s time for you to switch to a new way. After all, we all deserve smooth, silky, and shiny hair. One of the most simple yet effective treatments for hair is the steam treatment. Essentially, you are required to coat your hair in nourishing oils, apply the steam and leave your hair as is for some time to absorb all the goodness of the oil. During a steam bath, the conditioner or the oils penetrate deep into each strand for better absorption. This can make your hair look bright, healthy, and strong as it revitalizes and moisturizes the hair follicles.

To help you understand the importance of steam for healthy hair, we have listed some benefits of it.

Deep Cleaning

A steam bath helps in opening the pores of the scalp and deep cleaning it by removing any impurities and product build-up. The deep cleaning also calms the scalp from skin irritation and dryness.

Boosts Hair Growth

The steam offers moisture to the hair roots which improves blood circulation to the scalp and provides proper nourishment for hair growth.

Reduces Hair Breakage

Damaged or dry hair is prone to breakage. Steaming helps the brittle hair to absorb moisture and strengthen the hair strands to avoid breakage.

Softens Hair

The moist heat from steam opens up the hair cuticles which helps them absorb oil. This helps your dry, dull, and damaged hair look softer and smoother.

Healthy Curls

Curly hair is prone to get dry and needs extra care for strength and health. A steam bath for your curls will lock the moisture and allow proper absorption of hair products.

Remember to steam your hair for 10-15 minutes only. If you have extremely dry and damaged hair, opt to steam your hair weekly. However, if your hair is healthy, go for a monthly session.

