Here's How to Address Your Child's Curiosity About Sex & Periods

Sometimes it happens that children watch their parents’ wedding album and ask why they were not invited to the wedding. This is often laughed off as a joke. However, children tend to be probing by nature and may ask questions that some could find uncomfortable, even inappropriate. Parents usually avoid talking about sex or pregnancy because of a certain taboo around the subject. This lack of transparency makes these topics tempting for children, who then try to discuss them with their friends, and end up getting the wrong information. This could prove detrimental to their understanding of this vital subject.

Below is a list of ways how you should approach children when they ask such questions

Advertisement

>Need to be friendly

Your children will have several friends of their age in school and the neighbourhood. While you cannot substitute their friends, you can definitely try to be as close to them as they are and get to know their problems, concerns and questions.

>Try to be brief

The next time you talk to them about these topics, try to drop nuggets — basic information on sex, periods and human bodily fluids. Be brief as you need to consider their age and capacity to process the information they have no idea about. For example, teach them the difference between good touch and bad touch.

>Be frank

Keep in mind a few pointers while you teach them about these things. First, be frank and not appear hideous. Be specific and share only correct information. If you find some of the questions difficult, ask them for a day or two. Learn about the issue and then discuss the subject. Also, do not be rude to them or reprimand them for wanting to gain knowledge.

Follow these simple tricks and you would find that your children will not find any of these topics taboo anymore. They will grow up as straightforward and well-adjusted human beings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.