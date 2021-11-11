Here's How to Build Lean and Strong Muscle Without Protein Shakes Or Supplements

Having lean muscles is every fitness enthusiasts’ dream. We often get driven to achieve them with the actors and models flaunting their muscles. When we talk about lean muscles, one of the things that come to our mind is the consumption of protein shakes. The demand for protein supplements continues to grow among fitness enthusiasts. However, we often forget that protein isn’t only extracted through supplementation and these products have some possible side effects as well.

While protein is an essential nutrient for muscle building, creating lean muscle mass, and maintaining weight loss in the long run does not have to depend on protein powders.

The muscle mass provides vital strength, energy levels, mobility and plays a good role in promoting metabolism. Building a lean muscle mass depends upon the kind of workout you do, your protein intake, and your requirements from a regime, with protein playing the most helpful role. Here are all the things that you need to know.

>Amount of protein you need in a day

It’s very crucial to consume the nutrients in the right way to promote fat burning and create lean muscle mass. The ideal protein consumption varies as per the weight and age of the person. On average, it is said that every individual should consume 1.6- 2.2 grams of protein per bodyweight kilo in a day.

>Are protein powders necessary to consume?

While it has not been proven scientifically that protein powders are the absolute best way to build muscles, it’s a preferred means of building muscles and supporting one’s workout. One can maintain protein intake by consuming protein-rich foods too.

It is believed that protein powders contain more quantity of the nutrient as compared to food sources. Hence, protein powders are said to be more beneficial for beginners, however, it isn’t necessary.

>How to consume proteins without supplements or powders?

There are a good number of protein-rich foods available for vegans, vegetarians and non-vegetarians, however, they are said to be containing very little protein. Those who rely only on food sources may end up having even be less than 100 grams of protein in a day.

Hence, you must include more protein-rich foods in your diet. You can also get the best out of both i.e, consuming protein-rich foods as well as protein powders. There are also a number of plant-based protein powders now available in the market.

>Schedule your pre-and post-workout meals well

When you are consistently working out, it becomes necessary to include rich protein foods for your pre-and post-workout meals, and also include other necessary macronutrients in your diet.

You can have protein-rich drinks or snacks 30 minutes before or after the workout to boost performance. Including an adequate amount of carbohydrates, fats with these proteins would also help exemplify results. Also, try to include some protein-rich foods in every meal and snack to meet the requirement.

>Exercises to include in your routine

Building lean muscle also depends upon the kind of exercises that you perform also. There are some specific forms of workout and muscle building exercises to create lean muscle mass like resistance training exercises, working out with weights, and engaging in sports.

