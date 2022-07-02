Here’s How to Get Rid of Skin Allergy Due to Artificial Jewellery

Gold Jewellery, especially for women, is becoming expensive due to the rising price of gold. A better alternative for this is artificial jewellery. Artificial jewellery is affordable for everyone. However, due to the increasing demand for artificial jewellery sometimes the quality is compromised by the makers.

These metals can cause various allergies. Redness and rashes are the most common of all. Women have different skin types and some may have allergies while others might not have any skin reaction.

Women cannot completely avoid using artificial jewellery, but the allergic reaction can be reduced by following a few steps.

Advertisement

According to the National Library of Medicine, Delhi, Nickel is the most allergic metal for the skin. For some women, the problem of rashes on the hands or neck starts due to wearing nickel jewellery.

How to avoid such allergies:

If every time you are experiencing rashes and redness, then do not wear artificial jewellery. If using such jewellery you can use powder or any other cream which can act as a shield between the skin and jewelry.

Avoid tight jewellery. This can be for all types of jewellery whether real or artificial.

You can also apply transparent nail paint on the surface of the jewellery to avoid direct contact with your skin. While packing, make sure the ornaments are dry. Avoid wet or moisture on the surface of these metal ornaments.

It is also suggested that one can apply palladium metal on the surface of the Nickel jewellery to avoid skin contact. If the skin allergies are persistent consult a dermatologist.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.