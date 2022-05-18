Here’s How To Make Paneer Pizza At Home For Kids

Kids love eating pizza without making a fuss about it. Italian cuisine comes with a variety of toppings. However, we Indians are known for adding our own twist to the recipe. Paneer Pizza is one such Indian adoption of the original recipe, which is liked the most by children. This dish, topped with paneer chunks, is guaranteed to delight and satisfy the taste buds.

Let’s know how to make it at home.

Ingredients

Wheat Flour – 1/2 cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Sweet Corn – 2 tsp

Dry Yeast – 1 tsp

Milk – 1 cup

Paneer – 100 grams

Capsicum chopped – 1/2 cup

Tomato chopped – 1cup

Cheese - 2 cubes

Chilli flakes - 1 tsp

Curd - 2 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Black pepper powder - 1/3 tsp

Pizza sauce - 1 tsp

Steps

The first step in making paneer pizza is to prepare the pizza base. Take a vessel, fill it with milk, and place it on the stove to heat. When the milk is warm, add the sugar and dried yeast and turn off the heat.

Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Fill a mixing bowl with flour. Knead soft dough with yeast milk. After that, place the dough covered for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Cut the paneer into one-inch pieces now. Marinate the paneer in curd, red chilli powder, black pepper powder, garam masala and add salt to taste. Allow it to sit for 10 mins.

Now take the dough and knead it one more time adding a pinch of salt.

To prepare pizza in the pan, heat the pan over medium heat. Put a stand on it and a baking tray on top and spread a little oil. Now, take the dough and flatten it into a thick round base using your palms. Place it on the baking tray, cover it, and cook for 10 minutes on medium heat.

When the base is done, spread it with pizza sauce. After that, add marinated paneer, and chopped capsicum, followed by grated cheese, black pepper powder and add salt to taste. Continue to cook the pizza for a few more minutes. Allow the paneer pizza to cook for around 30 minutes on low heat and enjoy your pizza with some seasoning.

