Here’s How to Make the Colour White Your BFF This Monsoon Season

White, as a colour, is a symbol of purity and innocence. The bright and colourless hue is a staple in the fashion world. From red carpet looks to personal styles, an ensemble in white one of the most loved colours to own.

However, during the monsoons garments in white are often avoided and kept away for another day. Getting a stain off of a crisp white shirt or dropping red wine over a designer white gown is a nightmare. But the bright hue does make an elegant and chic addition to your look on any given day.

Recently, Deepika Padukone wore an exquisite white gown for an event in Paris. The Pathan actor looked elegant in a gown designed by Monsoori. The risqué ensemble featured a plunging neckline, and the gown was also accentuated with layers and tulle. A perfect red carpet evening ensemble, Deepika looked radiant in white. Giving his wife company, Ranveer Singh too posted a series of images donning a white T-shirt. Thus, making the boring white a sexy avatar. Like the saying, couples who slay together, stay together!

So, keep your worries of ruining your favourite white outfit aside and make white your BFF this monsoon season. Here’s an array of ensembles adorned by celebrities you can add to your monsoon wardrobe.

Vicky Kaushal

Raising temperatures in a cool white shirt and pair of pants, actor Vicky Kaushal is a style icon. The colour white has never looked so hot and happening. A perfect outfit to don on vacation, the colour and fit is calm, breezy and hassle free.

If work and party is on your mind, then this Cecil asymmetrical cropped blazer made in natural linen with exaggerated lapel details and fabric buttons and paired with high waisted natural linen pants with wide legs, front pockets and fabric button is what you should go for. A chic and sexy number, Pooja Hegde nails this white number like Queen.

Time to make plans in this long shot mini dress by Frisky. Shanaya Kapoor carries off the tie detail and ruching running through the dress with elan. The long sleeves, square neckline and body-hugging silhouette is super feminine, and you will never want to take this one off.

Ananya Panday

A classic white collared T-shirt paired with black pants and a cool pair of white sneakers is simple yet fun. Ananya Panday exudes cuteness in a white collared T-shirt and ups her style game with a pair of sneakers featuring colourful hearts.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta in Elisabetta Franchi’s red carpet dress in viscose jersey is a sexy white number to own. The upper part of the dress is enriched with a precious gold chain that follows the halter neck, becomes straps, and ends with a maxi charm in the shape of a logoed padlock that falls in the middle of the back. The line of the dress opens at the bottom by giving it a mermaid shape. If you are planning on going on a date, this dress is a definite yes!

