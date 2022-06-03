Here’s How To Prepare Delicious Dahi Paneer At Home

Both curd and paneer are very beneficial for our health. Both the dairy products are rich sources of protein. Curd also contains vitamins and it is healthy for the digestive system. The dish prepared by using these two items is not only tasty but also rich in nutrition.

If you have not made dahi paneer ki sabzi till now then try this recipe at home.

Ingredients:

1. Paneer - 200 gram

2. Curd - 1/2 cup

3. Poppy seeds - 1/2 cup

4. Cashew - 8-10

5. Almonds - 8-10

6. Cumin - 1 tsp

7. Tomato - 1

8. Bay leaves – 1

9. Red Chilli - 1

10. Green chilli - 2

11. Garam Masala - 1/2 tsp

12. Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

13. Sugar - 1/2 tsp

14. Oil - as required

15. Salt - as per taste

Process:

Step 1: Cut the paneer into cubes. Keep it aside.

Step 2: After this, finely chop tomatoes, green chillies, cashew nuts and almonds.

Step 3: Now put cashew nut, almonds in a pan and roast them. After this, put poppy seeds in the pan and roast it a little, so that its moisture gets removed.

Step 4: Now prepare a paste by adding poppy seeds, almonds, cashews, green chillies and tomatoes in the mixer jar.

Step 5: Now put some oil in a pan and keep it on medium heat. When the oil becomes hot, add cumin, red chilli, bay leaves and fry for some time.

Step 6: After this add the prepared paste and mix it. Add red chilli powder and salt as per taste and mix it well. Add sugar and now cook the gravy for 5 mins. Add water if needed.

Step 7: After this add curd to the gravy. Keep it stirring for a few minutes. Add paneer cubes. Cover the pan for a few minutes and turn off the flame.

Your delicious dahi paneer curry is ready. It can be served with paratha or roti. This dish only takes 30 mins to get ready. Try this at home.

