Here’s How You Boost Your Kid’s Cognitive Behaviour and Help Them Become Better Person

Raising children is one of the most difficult and rewarding tasks in the world — one for which you may feel unprepared. However, there are a few basic things you can do to help your child develop into a better and more intelligent human being.

Children are quite naive. Every good and bad behaviour you have has an immediate impact on the children. Because they intently observe all of your movements and do not hesitate to imitate them. As a result, in order to make your children clever, you must also take special care of a few things.

Be a safe place:

Kids are born with approximately 100 billion brain cells (neurons) with few interconnections. These connections mould our personalities, influence our activities, and ultimately decide who we are. They are formed, reinforced, and “sculpted" as a result of our life experiences.

Provide your youngster with favourable experiences. They will be able to enjoy pleasant experiences for themselves and share them with others.

Be a proud parent

Show your child that you would always be there for them by responding to their signals and being attentive to their needs. Understand and embrace your child as an individual. Make your home a comfortable, safe refuge for your youngster to explore and be proud of them.

Children raised by attentive parents have improved cognitive emotion regulation, social skills enhancement, and mental health outcomes.

Communicate with them

Most of us are well aware of the significance of communication. Talk to your youngster and pay close attention to what they say. Maintaining an open channel of contact with your child aids in the integration of various sections of his/her brain.

Integration is analogous to how different organs in our bodies must cooperate and collaborate to keep us healthy. When various regions of the brain are linked, they may work harmoniously as a whole, resulting in fewer tantrums, more cooperative behaviour, greater empathy, and improved mental well-being.

Do not hit

Without a doubt, for some parents, beating can result in short-term compliance, which can be a welcome relief. However, this strategy does not teach the youngster the difference between right and wrong.

Spanking your child teaches him or her that he or she may settle problems with violence. Kids who are punished, smacked or hit are more likely to fight with their peers. They are more inclined to become bullies and resort to verbal/physical violence to settle conflicts. Avoid this method to help them become a better human beings.

