Here’s How You Can Achieve the Classic Red Pout Look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s defining appearance, with her stunning red lips, is unrivalled. There is no such thing as too much red, and Aish has proved this to us. Whether it was a simple media interaction or red carpet, she has always looked scintillating in all shades of red. Believe us when we say that if Aishwarya could put a trademark sign on her signature red pout and winged liner look, no one would bat an eye—it’s the one look she is mostly seen in. We can’t help but fall in love with her eyes because they speak the dialect of the heart. So if you also want to get the look for this party season, Aishwarya’s style should be your pick.

How to get the classic Aish look?

>Face

Begin with a clean face. To remove dirt and pollutants from your skin, use a cleaning face wash. Pat dry using a soft and fresh towel. Apply moisturiser to the skin and let it absorb. After that, add primer to serve as a basis for your makeup. Apply a little quantity of foundation in your shade on the back of your hand. Apply the product on your entire face. Using a beauty blender or a brush, blend the product in small strokes. Make sure to completely cover your neck and face. Using pressed powder or banana powder, set the foundation and concealer in place. Blush softly on the apples of your cheeks with a warm peachy pink tint. This tone complements the lipstick colour and helps to create a cohesive look.

>Eyes

Moving on to the eyes, Make a line for your lashes with a liquid, pen, or gel liner. Begin at the corner of the eye and work your way out, creating a medium-thick line. Now, wing the liner around the outside of your eye. Make an upward line and connect it to the lash line. Fill in the blanks and go through the entire line once again. Curl your lashes and apply your favourite mascara.

>Lips

Now it’s time for the showstopper, the red lips. Using a damp cloth, exfoliate your lips and hydrate them with a nourishing lip balm. Before applying the lip colour, wipe the balm. Fill in the contours of your lips with lip liner to create a uniform base. Apply the red shade closest to Aishwarya’s with a lip brush. The brush aids in the uniform application of the colour and reduces the possibility of spots. And there you have it, you’re ready to rock the party with your firetruck red pout.

