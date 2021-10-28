Here's How You Can Boost Your Skin's Glow by Eating Right Things

As the monsoon season wraps up, the holiday season approaches. It is the ideal time to lift your spirits and bond with your family in order to feel and present your best self. Just as we prepare our houses and closets for the festive season, we should also prepare our skin to flaunt that amazing glitter.

To prepare for the holiday glow, we must protect our skin from damage and dullness. Skin that glows is a sign of a healthy body. As a result, in order to maintain it fresh and healthy, one must follow a correct skin care regimen as well as a nutritious diet. As the holidays approach, it is natural to crave sweets and junk food, which can contribute to a variety of skin issues.

>Here are some dos and don’ts to keep your skin healthy

>Hydrate and eat a well-balanced diet

A healthy and well-balanced diet is essential to your way of life. A well-balanced, nutritious diet can help you get the nourishment you need to keep your body active and your skin healthy. It is essential to consume 3-4 liters of liquids every day. Staying hydrated promotes skin radiance and maintains it supple and plump.

>Fill your plates with fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are high in antioxidants, which assist to protect the skin from cellular damage caused by free radicals. Consume a rainbow of colorful fruits and vegetables, aiming for at least five servings per day. The antioxidants beta-carotene, present in carrots, sweet potatoes, and pumpkins, and lutein, found in kale, papaya, and greens, are crucial for proper skin cell formation and good skin tone.

>Take enough vitamin E

Vitamin E defends the skin against oxidative (cell) damage and promotes healthy skin development. Almonds, avocado, hazelnuts, pine nuts, and sunflower and maize oils are all high in vitamin E.

>Vitamin C is your skin’s BFF

Vitamin C is also an excellent antioxidant. It is required to maintain the immune system, create glowing skin, and aid in the healing of blemishes. Blackcurrants, blueberry, broccoli, kiwi fruits, oranges, strawberries, and guava are the finest sources. Vitamin C is required for the production of collagen, which strengthens the capillaries that nourish the skin.

>Incorporate Omega-3 into your diet

Omega-3 fatty acids are beneficial to your skin since they aid to minimize the negative effects of UV radiation, smoke, and pollution. They also help to decrease wrinkles and dryness. Fatty fish, flax seeds, chia seeds, walnuts, and flaxseed oil are some of the main dietary sources.

>Say no to fried and oily junk or food

It is difficult to stay away from oily and fried meals during celebrations, but keep in mind that they deplete the skin of its shine and make it sag. To keep your skin healthy, keep a close eye on what you eat.

>Stay away from Crash Diets for a healthy festive skin

Losing and regaining weight repeatedly can harm your skin, creating sagging, wrinkles, and stretch marks. Crash diets are frequently deficient in vital vitamins and minerals. This form of dieting will have an effect on your skin over time. It is always preferable to consume a healthy, well-balanced diet.

