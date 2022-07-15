Here's How You Can Design Your Dream House With Warm And Cool Tones

One search on the internet and you will be flooded with ideas on how to decorate your house. Interior decor is one of the most essential parts of your house as it allows you to put your creative ideas into practice. So if you are embarking on this journey of designing your house we have curated a list of easy tips and trends that might help you.

Colours

One of the most important parts of the interior decor is the colour of the walls. It all depends on what kind of aura you want to create in your room. It is often recommended to go for lighter shades if you wish to bring out a more spacious and calming vibe. Because cool tones are not overpowering, they often help a small room appear to have more space which can make them a great choice for powder rooms and narrow hallways.

On the other hand, if you are decorating a large and well-lit room, going with all-warm colours adds a comfortable and welcoming mood. Start with a warm neutral on the walls, like taupe, a warm grey or a warm shade of white, such as ivory with a yellow undertone. However, if your room is not large and/or not blessed with an abundance of natural light, your better option might be to limit your use of warm colours.

Furnishings

The next thing that would bring out the true personality of your room is the furnishing.

Those aiming for a warm finish to their room should choose a natural-coloured sofa to add richness and harmonise it with a brick fireplace wall. Use the brick red colour of the fireplace in striped upholstery, and add custom throw pillows in the same fabric for the sofa to make a seamless blend.

For light-tone rooms, add furnishings in either white or blue tones to make the area look more spacious. The blue-and-white motif can be continued with curtains as well. Use ceramics, vases and other such items to add a more chic look to the rooms.

