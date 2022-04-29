Here's How You can Educate Your Kids About the Transgender Community

The transgender community has always existed, but it was only in the past few years that they have achieved recognition. After the Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Court, the transgender community finaly found themselves on an even keel with all other citizens. Now, kids are curious by nature and might want to know about transgenders. Being a parent it is your responsibility to clear your child’s doubts and address those questions.

While addressing the topic, parents should teach kids to respect every human being irrespective of colour, sex, race, height, nationality religion and sexual orientation. And this will also be a way you can contribute to removing taboos from society.

Begin by educating them about different genders. Tell them that the world doesn’t comprise only males and females. Once you have established that you are talking about something they weren’t aware of before, inform them that ‘who is a transgender?’

Kids are innocent and it might be possible that they meet a transgender for the first time in their life. Tell your kid to not treat transgenders differently, and how they must behave around them.

Your behaviour with transgenders is the key to your child learning to behave properly when they meet someone who might seem a little different at the first look.

Nobody likes to be treated differently. One of the extremely important questions is to educate children that it isn’t a disorder. Teach kids how to be kind to others. Before initiating the conversation you must yourself be aware of all the facts regarding the transgender community so that you can answer the questions of your children honestly.

