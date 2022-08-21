Here’s How You Can Find Out If You’re Dating An Empath!

In a relationship, having a partner who can understand you despite you being reticent about your emotions is no less than a dream. It’s a special feeling when your communication with someone is more than a verbal conversation. An empath is a person who possesses the ability to sense other people’s feelings and is highly sensitive towards them. When an empath is close to someone, they can easily understand their feelings, and a sudden mood change will definitely not go unnoticed.

According to an expert, Dr. Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing, dating an empath can be challenging as well as rewarding. While their empathy makes them an ideal partner, there can be times when they take on a lot of responsibilities in a relationship. In such an instance, understanding them and being patient is the key. The life coach also listed a few things, to Hindustan Times, that you need to care about while dating an empath, which are as follows:

Patience:

It’s important to have patience when you’re dating an empath, as these people are highly sensitive and need time to explore their surroundings. The more time you give them, the more they can recharge themselves. Don’t make assumptions:

Empaths are often exhausted due to being overwhelmed by others’ emotions, and this can drain them. People often assume that such people are overly emotional too, but that is not the case. Communication:

Communication is the key to any successful relationship. As empaths are aware of the emotions around them, it’s wise to always communicate your feelings and thoughts so that there is no space for misunderstandings. Respect their boundaries:

Empaths need time to recharge themselves, which means respecting their space and boundaries. Just like anyone else, they love their me time as much as they love spending time with their partner. Supportive:

When you support each other in a relationship, there is always space to grow. Supporting and understanding an empathic partner should be one of your priorities in a relationship.

