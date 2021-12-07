Here’s How You Can Help Children Study From Home

COVID-19 made it difficult not only for humans but institutions to breathe. Be it retail, professional or educational, a lock of doom was put on all institutions during the prime of the pandemic.

For more than a year, children and youngsters had to learn sitting at home in front of a screen. Although it is efficient, and not to forget, a safe way of learning, the ‘study from home’ culture lacks in many aspects. Online education, though highly accessible, does not and cannot mimic the experience that brick-and-mortar institutions can provide.

Since the institutions do not seem to open any time soon, since this malevolent virus introducing new variants, here are a few tips through which learning from home can be made efficient.

>Choose a designated area for studying

Having a designated zone for certain activities can certainly help you ‘get in the zone to do those activities efficiently. Home has multiple distractions, including comfort, that might nudge you to not grasp knowledge diligently. Hence, it is important to assign a place solely for studying. Adequate lighting, comfortable seating, and a good internet connection are some things that are a must for your ‘study zone.’

>Consume visuals instead of text

Human senses are designed in such a way that the mind perceives visuals better than texts. Moreover, at a time when online education has become a dominant paradigm, learning and clearing concepts by watching videos rather than reading up on notes will prove to be efficient in every way.

>Make routines to institutionalise your home

Institutions represent rigidity since apart routine is among the elements that make a building a school or a college. Since going to one seems far-fetched right now, try to build a routine at home to bring some order to your studies. But, only making the routine won’t do the trick. It is imperative that you stick to it to get the best out of it.

>Experiment with learning

Everybody has a distinct style of perceiving things and absorbing the knowledge imparted to them. Trying different methods of learning until you hit the right one that matches your mind is the perfect way to fine-tune your learning. It is hard to foster these experimental methods in a school or college, but, at home, things are different. You are more in control, and hence, you have all the space you want to experiment with your learning methods until you hit the right recipe.

>Practice and revise

After you’re done with your studies, and once your teacher tells you to log off, it is only normal, and even healthy, to take some time to cool off your head. But, before the day gets over, it is crucial that you let your brain marinate with all the knowledge that has been given to you on that day, and this is where revision plays its role. After spending ample time to relax, your day would still have some time left to revise. Use that time to go through your day’s learning again.

