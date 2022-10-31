Here’s How You Can Make An Easy, ‘Detox’ Salad For A Quick Weekday Meal

Gone are the days when salads would refer to boring plates of boiled or raw vegetables that are bland to taste. Just because you eat healthily, definitely doesn’t have to make it boring. Salads can be amped up with your choice of protein, textures such as grilling or roasting ingredients, and most importantly; a refreshing salad dressing. In a similar vein, Chef Meghna Kamdar took to Instagram to share a recipe for a delicious ‘detoxifying salad’ that you can rustle up in a few minutes.

Made with the goodness of nuts and carrots, along with a flavorful sesame seed dressing, this recipe is sure to remain on your list of easy-to-do, healthy food recipes of all time. It is chock full of vitamins and antioxidants from vegetables as well. Check out the video here.

Chef Meghna captioned the post and wrote, “Detox nuts and carrot salad with sesame seed dressing. I am back with another detox salad on popular demand. This time it’s with carrots, nuts, and sesame dressing. Here’s the recipe…" The banker-turned-chef also shared a detailed recipe and serving suggestions for the salad.

How to make the detox salad

First, grate 1-2 medium-sized carrots and set aside. Do the same with a medium-sized cucumber, purple cabbage, and bell pepper, according to your preference.

Now, add a handful of coriander and mint leaves, and mix with the grated vegetables.

Next, add one tablespoon of black currents (more if you’d prefer), mildly toasted cashews, almonds, and pistachios to the mixture and roughly toss.

How to make the detox salad sesame dressing

First, take a mixer and add 3 tablespoons of mildly roasted sesame seeds. Make sure they have cooled down before adding them to the appliance.

Next, add a pinch of salt, 1 tbsp jaggery powder, a small piece of chopped ginger and green chilli, and a teaspoon of freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Add a splash of water to the mixture and grind till it reaches the desired consistency.

Notes on serving

Mix all the salad veggies together and sprinkle some sesame seeds on top, followed by a generous drizzle of the sesame dressing.

