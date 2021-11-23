Here's How You can Manage Your Sweet Tooth with Spices

Sugar, when consumed regularly in large quantities, can be an addictive drug as well pose a number of health issues. If your relationship with sugar is going uphill, it is a sign you need to keep it under check and get a break from this toxic bond. Consumption of refined sugar also increases the risk for inflammation, diabetes, cancer, gut dysregulation, obesity, and cellular ageing. However, it is not suggested that all of a sudden you remove sugar from the diet, as it might lead to withdrawal symptoms like fatigue, headaches, low moods, or cramps.

It won’t be surprising if people find themselves in a fix. But the good news is that there are some healthy spices present in your kitchen, which might reduce the sweet cravings to a healthy level. These kitchen spices have an anti-inflammatory effect and insulin managing properties.

The shift from refined sugar to earth-grown nutrients will satisfy your sweet tooth cravings and also improve your health. Check out the kitchen spices that will assist you in accomplishing the feat:

>Black pepper: The presence of piperine in black pepper has been shown to improve health owing to its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

>Coriander: It not only reduces free-radical damage in insulin-producing cells but also improves insulin secretion. You can sprinkle it over your vegetables and pulses.

>Cardamom: This spice can work as a perfect substitute for sugar. Its floral and dessert-like notes rule out the need for sugar.

>Sumac: Adding Sumac can control and reduce inflammation in multiple ways.

>Turmeric: There are tons of health benefits linked to turmeric, however, the curcumin present in the spice curbs inflammation and ensures gut health.

>Nutmeg: Used in desserts and tea, Nutmeg can assist you in avoiding sugar.

>Cloves: They can improve insulin sensitivity

>Cayenne/paprika: It can curb inflammation and also boost healthy bugs of the gut

>Cinnamon: It has anti-inflammatory properties and the spice improves insulin signaling too. Identify pure cinnamon from its lower liver toxin levels.

