Here's How You Can Moisturize Dry Hair and Regain The Healthy Locks

In the summer, do you find your hair has a straw-like structure? Is it even static in the cooler months? It’s because your hair may be extremely dry and dehydrated. It’s easy to blame the heat and the Sun in summers and the wind and chilly weather in winters for robbing your hair of its moisture.

Those conditions undoubtedly have a role. But there’s more to dry hair than that, and there are several techniques to hydrate dry hair so that it feels smooth and supple.

>Why does hair need to be moisturized?

Advertisement

Hair, whether thin or thick, curly or straight, needs moisture. Dry hair can lead to other issues including breaking, split ends, and hair loss. This occurs because the hair strands are lifeless and require nourishment and moisturization.

Most people prioritize keeping their hair hydrated. On the other hand, when your hair is moisturized, curls appear springier, strands appear shinier, scalp health improves, and overall hair strength improves. Given the numerous benefits of keeping your hair moisturized, you may be interested in the best and most efficient techniques to do so.

How to keep your hair moisturized and hydrated?

>Shampoo that moisturizes.

The best approach to keep hair hydrated is to use a moisturizing shampoo that cleans without eliminating natural oils. It would be beneficial if you leave your tresses with a serum that keeps moisture locked.

>Select the appropriate product.

You can utilize products containing elements that will help nourish and hydrate your hair. Avocado, coconut, and oils such as olive oil and almond oil, as well as aloe vera, shea butter, may all be used to hydrate hair. Check to see if your conditioner contains any of these substances to help control the moisture level of your hair.

>Incorporate a spritzer in your hair care regimen.

You may prepare your own hair spritzer by combining aloe vera and rosewater. Spray on clean hair on a daily basis to keep it hydrated. It may even be applied to the scalp to encourage healthy hair development and safeguard your hair from the heat.

>Make use of various protein ratios

Though it sounds contradictory but too much protein might cause your hair to feel dry and brittle. Hydration and protein must be balanced. If your hair is stiff, harsh, and dry, you are definitely consuming too much protein on a daily/weekly basis. You don’t need to cut protein completely off, but you can opt for low-protein food or products.

>With a mask, provide nourishment.

Advertisement

A deep conditioning treatment for your hair is an excellent method to keep it moisturized. Ingredients in your kitchen that help moisturize dry hair range from eggs, honey, cottage cheese, curd to avocado. Prepare a mixture of these items, apply it to your hair, and wash it off after 15-20 minutes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.