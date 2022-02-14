Here's How You Can Practice Headstand Like Soha Ali Khan

Practicing handstands can be a fun way to get your mojo back, and it seems actress Soha Ali Khan is already acing this yoga move. Earlier this week, the 43-year-old actress shared a glimpse into her fitness routine and showed how she likes to practice the Adho Mukha Vrksasana or downward-facing tree pose, commonly known as the handstand.

The Adho Mukha Vrksasana or handstand is a unique way of building strength in the shoulders, back, and abdomen, while uplifting your mood and increasing confidence. However, before you start your journey on practicing this pose, you must practice basic exercises to strengthen your shoulder and core muscles.

To ace this complex yoga asana follow the given steps:

Begin in Downward-Facing Dog pose and then bring their wrist creases parallel to the front edge of the mat. Turn your upper arms forward toward the direction of the wall in front. Press down evenly through your hands. As you inhale, lift your heels and on exhalation, step your right foot 1/3 to 1/2 of the way to your hands and shift your shoulders forward and directly over your wrists. Slightly bend your right knee while keeping your left leg straight. At the end of your next exhalation, push off your forward foot to lift your left leg into Standing Splits pose. Keep your shoulders over your wrists as you practice this pose.

Now, lift your left inner thigh, and press down into your hands and straighten your arms. Deeply bend your right knee and take a small hop off your right foot. While transferring your weight to your hands, lift up through your left inner thigh.

Repeat this process until you bring your right leg alongside your left leg. Focus on bringing your hips over your shoulders. After you bring your right leg along your left, draw your low belly in and reach your tailbone toward your heels. Reach your heels away from your shoulders.

Remain in this position for 5–8 breaths. To land back on your feet, slowly release one leg at a time to the floor and pause in Standing Forward Bend.

