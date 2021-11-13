Here’s How You Can Test If Your Sugar Is Adulterated

Indian palate is dominated by two primary flavours, i.e., sweet and spicy. We cannot do with these two, and our food choices exemplify this fact. While some people cannot handle spicy, sweet is everybody’s friend. From kids to elders, from happy occasions to blue events, sweets are the common choice and ingredient.

Naturally, the demand for sugar is extremely high in the country. Unfortunately, with high demand, the possibility of adulteration increases multi-fold. As a result, our body’s vulnerability to various ailments and diseases also increases. And the main reason for these diseases is the increased amount of Urea.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently shared an incredibly simple hack, which can help you detect if the sugar you’re consuming at home is adulterated with Urea or not. All you need to conduct the test are two things only, i.e., Sugar and Water, and you can detect adulterated sugar sitting at home.

Here’s how you can test if the sugar you’re using is unadulterated or not:

Fill a glass of water.

Mix a tablespoon full of sugar in the water.

Stir it moderately and wait for the sugar crystals to completely dissolve in the water.

Now, once you make the solution, bring it close to your nose and take a nice whiff.

On smelling the sugar solution, if you detect the smell of ammonia coming out of the solution, then your sugar is adulterated with urea.

For those who are not well-versed with what ammonia smells like, the smell is a very strong, sharp odour, similar to Urine or sweat. FSSAI also mentions that this method is also applicable in case there is an artificial sweetener used, along with sugar.

Take a look at the video shared by FSSAI:

According to medical experts, Urea, also known as, Carbamide can cause life-threatening ailments, including kidney failure. So the next time you bring a new packet of sugar at home, make sure to take a spoonful through this simple because When In Doubt, Just Test It Out.

