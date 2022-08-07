Here’s How You Can Wish Your Friends a ‘Happy Friendship Day’ in 30 Languages

HAPPY FRIENDSHIP DAY 2022: India celebrates Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August. This year, it falls today on Sunday, August 7. This special day recognises the powerful tie of friendship that exists between two or more individuals regardless of caste, creed, or colour. It is a day that ignites enthusiasm for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good, and it is a day that brings together individuals who are working for a better world in which everyone works together for the greater good.
No matter the circumstances, one can always rely on one’s friends. The feeling of reciprocating this friendship is one of the best in the world, and nothing else can take over that feeling. And as it’s said, there is no age to learn. On this Friendship Day, try to learn a new language and wish your friend.
Here’s a list of 30 languages in which you can wish Happy Friendship Day:
- BANGLA: Subha bandhutba dibasa
- GUJARATI: Khusa mitrata divasa
- HINDI: Mitrata diwas ki shubhkamnaye
- KANNADA: Sneha dinacaraneya subhasaya
- MARATHI: Aanandee maitree divas
- MALAYALAM: Santeasakaramaya sahrda dinam
- PUNJABI: Mitarata divasa mubaraka
- TELUGU: Sneha dinotsava subhakanksalu
- TAMIL: Iniya natpu nal
- ODIA: ଶୁଭ ବନ୍ଧୁତା ଦିବସ
- URDU: Dosti ka din mubarak ho
- ARABIC: eid sadaqat saeid
- BELARUSIAN: ščaslivaha dnia družby
- CZECH: šťastný den přátelství
- DUTCH: Gelukkige vriendschap dag
- CHINESE (SIMPLIFIED: Yǒuyì rì kuàilè
- JAPANESE: Shiawasena yūjō no hi
- FRENCH: Giorno felice di amicizia
- GERMAN: Froher Freundschafts Tag
- ITALIAN: Giorno felice di amicizia
- IRISH: lá cairdeas sona
- ICELANDIC: gleðilegan vináttudag
- NEPALI: Śubhakāmanā mitratā dina
- KOREAN: haengboghan ujeong-ui nal
- PORTUGUESE: feliz Dia da Amizade
- RUSSIAN: schastlivogo dnya druzhby
- SINHALA: subha mitra dinayak
- SPANISH: Día feliz de la Amistad
- SWEDISH: Glad vänskapsdag
- WELSH: diwrnod cyfeillgarwch hapus
Friendship Day: Significance
The importance of friendship’s day is to honour the special bond that two or more companions share. Friends are those strong ties that are purely formed out of love and respect for one another, regardless of their age, race or religion.
As per the United Nations, friendship addresses the core causes of the issues that are capable enough to assist in the disruption of peace and social harmony among people or countries. Friendship Day can help us in defending the shared spirit of human solidarity.
