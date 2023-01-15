Here’s How You Can Workout When Fasting

People choose to fast for many reasons, from religious beliefs to weight loss goals and detoxification. However, at times, it becomes difficult to workout while observing a fast. But fitness enthusiasts can stick to their routines. In such a situation, people who never want to give up their gym regime can prefer to do low-intensity workouts. From light exercises to easy warmups, there are some things you can try to make your workout effective while observing fast.

Stretching:- On the day of fasting, a person may feel tired. In such a situation, you can also choose the option of stretching as an exercise. Stretching relaxes the muscles of the body so that you do not feel tired. It can also help in making the body flexible.

Walking - It is beneficial for health, it does not require much energy. Intense exercise requires more stamina, which may be low in the body on a day of fasting. Avoid heavy workouts at this time. In this case, you can choose to do light exercise like walking.

Consume fruits and coconut water- While observing a fast, you can consume fruits, coconut water, juices, etc. If you want to exercise during this time, eat a good amount of fruit. This can make your body feel energetic.

Consumption of dry fruits- Eating dry fruits some time before workouts proves beneficial in maintaining the energy level. Consuming them, especially during a fast can make up for the deficiency of nutrients in your body.

Eat sago - Sago (Sabudana) is considered a good source of fiber. On the other hand, sago is glutton free as well as easily digestible. Apart from this, the consumption of sago while observing fast makes you feel fuller and also gives you energy to carry out day to day activities.

Avoid fried food- Often people fast for the whole day, but at night or the next morning, they start eating fried food. This can harm the body. Always choose light food before and after observing a fast.

