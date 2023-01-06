Home » News » Lifestyle » Here's How You Ensure Your Child has Healthy Bones With Vitamin D, Calcium

Here's How You Ensure Your Child has Healthy Bones With Vitamin D, Calcium

A child in the age group of 4 and 8 years requires over 1000 mg of calcium daily. While a child between the age of 9 and 18 years needs 1300 mg of calcium daily.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 18:15 IST

Delhi, India

By the age of 20, 95% of bone mass has been developed.
By the age of 20, 95% of bone mass has been developed.

Parents create the foundation for their child’s future mental, emotional, and physical health during their formative years. But kids don’t know how to get off to a healthy start. Strong bones in children are one facet of development that Dr. Reetadyuti Mukhopadhyay, a paediatric orthopaedist believes in.

In childhood and adolescence, our bones begin to strengthen. By the age of 20, 95% of bone mass has been developed. This period is essential for a child’s total internal development. Parents can incorporate food products that are good for a child’s bones and maintain a healthy lifestyle. When creating a healthy meal plan for your child, be sure to include plenty of the nutrients listed below.

A super nutrient to build up your child’s bones is calcium. Calcium is the mineral that gives your bones their bulk and keeps it there. Your bones get stronger the more calcium you consume. The amount of calcium your body needs changes as you age. A child between the ages of 4 and 8 years requires over 1000 mg of calcium daily. While a child between the ages of 9 and 18 years needs 1300 mg of calcium daily.

Advertisement

Milk, cheese, and yoghurt provide good calcium, and it is also abundant in green leafy vegetables, soy products, bread, beans, lentils, almonds, and seafood.

RELATED NEWS

Eating only calcium-rich foods is insufficient. Our bodies need to absorb the calcium we consume. An essential ingredient needed to develop strong bones is vitamin D. Children who do not get enough vitamin D may develop musculoskeletal issues like rickets. A child or adolescent needs 600 IU of vitamin D per day, which is the average amount needed.

Sunlight is the finest natural source of vitamin D. Make sure your child gets enough sun exposure. This advice is especially important in the present when children are more likely to spend time indoors using tablets or watching television.

Advertisement

Salmon, egg yolks, mushrooms, milk, orange juice, cereal, and oatmeal are foods that help build strong bones and are high in vitamin D. Plan outside activities with your children to expose them to sunlight as a way to increase their vitamin D intake. You can occasionally give your youngster orange juice in place of soda or milk.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: January 06, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated: January 06, 2023, 18:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Displays Washboard Abs In Black Bralette And Pants, Check Out The Diva's Sexy And Sultry Pictures

+27PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Disha Patani, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About