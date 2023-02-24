With Covid-19 still not completely gone, it is time to protect oneself and one’s family. The last two pandemic waves made us appreciate the value of pre-existing concoctions and herbs that were widely consumed by people for immunity. Despite having been in our kitchens for the longest time, kaadhas and other Ayurvedic concoctions involving spices and herbs found their way into our daily diet only when the pandemic hit us. Spices from our kitchen play an important role in Ayurvedic concoctions known as kaadhas. Cloves, black pepper, cinnamon, cumin, and cardamom are key ingredients with numerous health benefits that are commonly found in Indian households. We’ll tell you how to include black pepper in your diet, boost immunity, and combat regular viral infections.

Including black pepper in your daily diet is simple. Tea, coffee, and other hot beverages can benefit from the addition of powdered or whole black pepper to enhance the flavor and taste. In Indian households, vegetable preparations and curries are rarely prepared without the addition of black pepper. Salads and soups can also increase their benefits by adding black pepper.

It is simple to incorporate them into your daily diet. Because they add flavor and taste, ground cloves can be added to a variety of vegetable preparations and curries. Including them in boiling water while making tea is another excellent way to incorporate them into your daily diet. Adding them to rice is a great way to combat rice’s cool nature, which affects the respiratory system, especially during the winter. Another excellent way to consume cloves is to make a detox drink to which spices such as cloves and others can be added according to taste and quantity. Simply eating two cloves with honey in the morning can help to strengthen the immune system.

