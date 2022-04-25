Here's How You Make Beard Balm at Home. And it Offers Umpteen Benefits

Needless to say, every man wants to have a beard, which looks healthy and polished. Unfortunately, due to genes and many other reasons, not everybody is blessed with a full-grown beard. Just like skin and hair, a beard also needs special care. Keeping them moisturised is very important and for this, you can use Beard Balm.

But if you want to avoid chemical balm, consider giving homemade beard balm recipes a try.

Make beard balm like this at home

Advertisement

Ingredients

– 2 tbsp Beeswax

– 1/4 cup Shea Butter

– 1 tsp Coconut oil

– 2 tbsp Jojoba oil

– 2 tbsp Arrowroot powder

– Few drops of essential oil.

Take jojoba oil and arrowroot powder in a small bowl and make a paste of it. Now, put shea butter and beeswax in another bowl and melt it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Take the bowl out and mix everything well.

Know the benefits of Beard Balm

Keeps dandruff away:

As on the scalp, it is common to have dandruff on the beard too. And it does not go away easily. However, using beard balm can help overcome the problem of dandruff.

Relief from itching

If you apply beard balm regularly, it moisturises the beard, which gives relief to itching.

To make the beard thick

Using beard balm will lead to making your beard thicker and denser.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.