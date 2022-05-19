Here's How You Make Crunchy And Spicy Murukku -- Recipe

South Indian snacks, immensely popular the world over, are a must-have for those moments when hunger pangs kick. Be it Masala Dosa, Idli Sambar, or Uttapam, these are perfect snacks to indulge in at any time of the day.

Traditional treats like murukku are not just healthy but lip-smacking too. Perfect to be paired with a hot cup of tea or coffee, 3 pieces of murukku contain 170 calories.

Without further ado, it’s time to head to the kitchen and cook the crunchy, spicy, and perfect munch snack.

Required Ingredients

Murukku Rice Flour – 1 cup

Urad Dal – 3 tbsp

White Sesame – 1 tsp Ajwain

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Red Chilli Powder – 1/4 tsp

Asafoetida – 1 pinch

Oil of choice

Salt – as per taste

Method

To make Murukku, first, put a wok on the gas to heat it on a low flame. When the pan gets hot, add urad dal and fry it until it becomes golden. Now, grind some lentils and put ground urad dal in a mixing bowl, add red chilli powder, asafetida, carom seeds, rice flour and ghee. Mix everything well.

Now, add little water and knead the dough. Make thick balls out of it and put them in the Murukku mould. Put oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. As the oil warms up, deep fry the murukku until they turn golden brown on both sides. Let them cool down and store them in a tight container. Enjoy the savoury taste of murukku with evening tea or any time of the day you like.

