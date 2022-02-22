Here's How You Make Sure Your Gas Stove is Working Fine

The gas stove is without a doubt the most frequently used appliance in our home. The stove is what starts our mornings and ends our days. If you encounter any issues with the gas knob, it messes up your daily routine. In today’s world, almost all houses use a gas stove to cook food.

Normally, they don’t face any issues, but excessive use sometimes forces the knob of the stove to go loose. Sometimes, the burner doesn’t work well even as the gas is burning. If you are indeed facing such issues, then it is imperative that you take certain measures to improve the condition of your gas stove. Here’s how to do it:

If you are facing any issue with your gas burner, pay attention to what happens when you are trying to light the burner. Normally, this should make a loud clicking noise. If you smell gas leaking from the valves but without any sound, there might be an issue with the ignition switch. If this happens, you should turn off the gas and then remove the burner cap. After removing it, you should clean the dirt in it and check again.

If the flame on the burner is low, you should turn off your cooktop and completely disconnect it. Then you remove the grates and burner caps and wash them with soap. Clean them with baking soda and vinegar. It will be completely fine after that.

