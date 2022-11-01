Here’s How You Prepare Natural Body Butter At Home Using Arrowroot Powder

Winter is just around the corner and during this season, almost everyone faces the problem of dry skin. To get rid of dry skin, most people buy moisturisers from the market to keep their skin hydrated. However, do you know the chemicals present in these products can spoil the quality of our skin by reducing its natural glow?

So, instead of purchasing moisturising creams from the market, you can opt for homemade body butter using natural ingredients. And, one such ingredient is arrowroot powder. Read on to find how you can easily make a natural body butter using arrowroot powder, along with other ingredients, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Ingredients:

1. Essential Oil: Essential oil is used in body butter to give it a nice fragrance.

2. Arrowroot Powder: Arrowroot powder is considered good for the skin, and using it in body butter reduces the extra greasiness of body butter.

3. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil is a great natural moisturiser, which is used to hydrate the skin.

4. Shea Butter: Like coconut oil, shea butter also works wonders to moisturise dry skin and makes it smooth.

5. Cocoa Butter: Cocoa butter is used to enhance the quality of the skin. It is a good option to give a creamy texture to the body butter.

Procedure:

Step 1: To make body butter, take a big vessel and add 1 tablespoon of arrowroot powder to it. Then mix it with the rest of the ingredients in the vessel except the essential oil.

Step 2: After mixing all the ingredients nicely, heat it on a light flame for some time. When all the ingredients are mixed well, take the mixture off and leave it to cool.

Step 3: After cooling, add the essential oil to the mixture to add a pleasant fragrance to it. Lastly, store this body butter in a glass jar or any airtight container.

