Here's How You Remove Unwanted Hair Using Leftover Soap

There are a lot of ways to remove unwanted hair. For instance, hair remover cream, razors or even vaccines are effective. But more often than not they have side effects too. Thus, many are hesitant to even remove hair. But worry not, we have brought you a home remedy to create a special hair removal soap with the leftover soap at home.

Most people just throw away the leftover soaps, leading to waste. This can even lead to water pollution if left untreated. Let’s learn to make this hair removal solution:

Ingredients:

There are 3 most important ingredients for homemade hair removal cream. That is leftover soap pieces, barium sulphate powder and turmeric powder.

Preparation:

Collect the leftover soap pieces. Gel-based soaps are always a better option. Use a wax heater and put all the pieces in it. Reduce the heat post the melting process so the soap does not burn. After the melting process is done, mix one spoon of barium sulfate powder and a pinch of turmeric powder. Make sure that all the ingredients are mixed well. Put it in a mould and leave it out to dry.

How to use this homemade solution?

Apply water to your skin to make it smooth and watery. Slowly apply the soap and rub it gently. You will slowly start to see the hair coming off. The process can take time. After all the hair is removed, wash your skin. With the help of this method, you can remove unwanted hair from anywhere in your body.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

