Shaving cuts can be a painful and frustrating experience, but they are a common occurrence for many people who shave regularly. Whether you are new to shaving or a seasoned veteran, cuts can happen at any time and can be particularly bothersome when you are in a rush or have an important event coming up. Fortunately, there are a variety of steps you can take to deal with shaving cuts and reduce their severity. Let’s explore some of the most effective ways to deal with shaving cuts, including preventative measures, immediate treatments, and long-term solutions to reduce the likelihood of future cuts. By following these tips, you can minimize the pain and discomfort of shaving cuts and enjoy a smoother, more comfortable shaving experience.

Dr Priyanka Reddy, founder and chief dermatologist, DNA Skin Clinic shares tips on how to minimize shaving cuts:

1) Shave during the shower as moisture will help in conditioning the skin for better shaving. Avoid shaving on a dry skin.

2) Use fresh razors while the blades are sharp.

3) Be gentle. Avoid fast and rough strokes.

4) Respect the direction of hair and shave in the same direction ( also helps minimising ingrown hair , folliculitis )

How to address shaving cuts?

1) Wash under running tap / cold water. Use a gentle cleanse to wash to make sure any debris that’s there is removed

2) Apply pressure with clean cloth or tissue till bleeding is controlled

3) Ice cubes can also be used to control bleeding

4) Apply antibiotic ointment on it to avoid infection

5) Avoid alcohol / astringents as they cause irritation and dryness.

6) The right moisturizer can help keep your skin moist so it will heal more quickly.

7) If the cut is very deep, protect it using a sterile bandage.

8) Avoid shaving the area until the wound is healed.

9) Consult a doctor is the cut is too deep or bleeding is not easily controlled or if the wound is not healing properly.

