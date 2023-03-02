We all love eating instant maggi noodles. Whether it’s children or elders, when we feel hungry we mostly make spicy and tasty maggi noodles in just a few minutes. You don’t really need to put in much effort. However, we also get bored of eating the same maggi. So, we often experiment with it, making delicious recipes like paneer maggi, egg bhurji maggi, and cheese maggi, etc.

There is another unique recipe. You must have eaten bhel prepared with puffed rice, onions, tomatoes and namkeens. But have you ever tasted maggi bhel? Today, we are going to share the recipe for tasty and delicious maggi bhel, which gets ready in just a few minutes. Here’s a quick and simple recipe shared by an Instagram user (@mumbaifoodiz). Let’s know what ingredients are required for making the maggi bhel recipe.

Ingredients to make maggi bhel

Maggi - 1 packet

Roasted Peanuts - 1 bowl

Butter - 1 piece

Onion - Half

Cucumber - 1/2

Tomato - 1

Green chilli - 2

Carrot - 1/2

Coriander leaves - 1 tsp

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Magic Masala - 1/2 tsp

Salt - as per taste

Red Chili Sauce - 1 tsp

Tomato Sauce - 1 tsp

Method for making maggi bhel:

For this, crush the maggi noodles with your hands. Now, heat a pan on medium flame. Put a piece of butter in it. Then, add crushed maggi and fry it for about 10 minutes. When it becomes golden brown in colour, take it out in a bowl. The next step is to add red chilli sauce and tomato sauce 1-1 teaspoon each to the roasted maggi and mix it well.

After this, finely chop all the vegetables like onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, green chillies and coriander leaves. Then, add roasted peanuts to it. You can also roast the peanuts in a pan or can buy roasted peanuts from the market.

Add salt, magic masala, red chilli powder, and all the chopped vegetables, and mix all the ingredients well. Homemade tasty and spicy maggi bhel is ready to serve. You can have it as an evening snack with tea.

