Here's What US President Joe Biden Gifts To Wife Jill Every Christmas

US President Joe Biden is one of the most powerful men on Earth. As commander in chief of the US’ formidable military, Biden holds the final authority over the nation’s armed forces and nuclear weapons. But behind all these responsibilities, Joe Biden has a human side as well. Recently, Joe Biden and his wife, Jill appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show. During their light-hearted conversation, the couple talked about their relationship and family traditions ahead of the holidays. Jill Biden revealed the Christmas gift that her husband gives her every year. And it is not really what people would assume the World’s most powerful leader to give to his wife.

“He has a book that he bought for me, and every year he writes a poem," Jill said on the show.

When Barrymore asked Joe if he penned the poems himself, Joe instantly replied, “Of course I do. I have a lot to write about."

However, the 80-year-old added that the sentimental gift doesn’t quite cut it and he gives a material gift as well.

The United States President and first lady share a rock-solid relationship, which has weathered several ups and down over the years.

Joe was a 33-year-old US senator when he married Jill, who was a 24-year-old college senior. This was a second marriage for them both.

While New Jersey-born Jill had married Bill Stevenson, a former college football player, in 1970, before divorcing in 1975, Joe had lost his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, in a car crash. Joe Biden also lost his one-year-old daughter, Naomi, in this tragic accident.

Jill helped Joe overcome his grief and played a key role in his political success.

The couple’s path from a widower and college student beginning to date, to the first couple of the United States, is a romantic saga for the ages.

