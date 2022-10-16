Here’s What You Can Do to Repair Damaged Skin Barrier

The skin barrier, the topmost layer of the skin, is also sometimes referred to as the “moisture barrier" or “acid mantle" of the body’s largest organ. The skin in itself can again be differentiated into three separate layers-the epidermis or the outermost layer of the skin; the dermis or the middle layer of the skin that contains collagen, elastin, and the skin’s nerve and blood supply- subcutaneous tissue that forms a barrier between skin and muscle. The outermost skin barrier is perhaps the most affected by skincare products, sun exposure and damage, and exposure to minerals and other elements. As such, how do you ensure that you’re taking care of your skin barrier, and more importantly, in the right way? Read on to find out.

Use a gentle cleanser:

Advertisement

Skin cleansing is one of the first steps toward achieving a clean and healthy skin barrier. However, it’s important to use a cleanser that is gentle as well as effective when it comes to getting rid of toxins and dead skin cells. Doing so will reveal a brighter complexion underneath. Meanwhile, if you use sunscreen regularly, you must use an oil-based cleanser first so that the SPF molecules are properly broken down. Doing so will ensure that the rest of your skincare is absorbed better.

Wear SPF daily:

One of the biggest enemies of skin barrier health is sun exposure. To protect yourself against it, opt for a minimum SPF 30 and PA+++ rating. Even physical protection such as hats, caps, full sleeved clothing could help in extremely tropical climates. Both physical and chemical sunscreens are believed to have full efficacy against sun exposure.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Moisturize well:

If you’re one of those people who don’t moisturize their skin at all due to the fact that some moisturizers can be a bit ‘sticky’ on the surface, this suggestion is for you. Your skin needs moisturizing even at the peak of summer because, without it, the skin barrier loses essential sebum. To combat it, use a moisturizer suited to your skin type, one that especially contains ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and essential peptides.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here