Here's What You Do if Your Kids Are Addicted to Smartphones, Computers

The Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown changed everything for us, including children. Due to the lockdown, their addiction to phones, computers, and TVs has increased manifold. Now, even as everyone’s trying to get back to how they were before the pandemic, children still spend most of their time on mobiles and other gadgets. This habit of theirs has become a problem for the parents now.

The physical activities of children have become limited, and it has taken a toll on their mental health too. Many children have started becoming a victim of stress, annoyance, irritability and anger.

However, parents, by adopting some easy tricks, can easily get rid of smartphone addiction.

Increase their interest in nature

Distract their attention from their phones and television sets by making them love nature. For this, keep telling the children some interesting facts related to plants, animals, and birds from time to time. Take children for a walk to the nearby park and pond.

Make them read books

In this era of online classes, children have almost given up taking books into their hands. Encourage children to read books. You can do this by giving youngsters a narrative or cartoon book of their choice.

Get help with household works

While doing household chores, try to keep them busy with you as much as possible. Take the help of children in small tasks like drying clothes, cleaning the room and kitchen in the house. Do not forget to have fun with the children while working.

Put a lock on your smartphones

To keep the children off the phone, you can also keep your phone locked. Set the time and hours for them to use it.

