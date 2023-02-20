Here’s What You Should Know Before Following Fad Diet For Weight Loss

Most of us want to lose weight and look fit and to do that we often tend to change our lifestyle and resort to fad diets. But, we should not compromise our health while adopting a new weight loss regime. Despite how alluring these diet choices may be, the claims they make about rapid weight loss are often inaccurate and unsustainable, according to experts. Nowadays, fad diets have become popular due to commercialisation and celebrity endorsements.

To avoid falling prey to short-term solutions like fad diets, it is crucial to know the impact of such diets on our health and well-being.

A fad diet is a meal plan that promises to be healthy and helps us to lose weight quickly. These diets only permit us to eat particular food items. They often include expensive, pointless food items, additives, or supplements to fulfill their claims. Diets such as Keto, detox, or vegan are quite popular. But, did you know it could also have an adverse impact on your health.

Here are a few of the health issues that can occur as a result of following fad diets as a quick-fix solution for weight loss:

Fad diets are extremely low in carbohydrates and rich in protein. We tend to eat fewer fruits and vegetables, which contain natural nutrients that are essential to our bodies. We miss out on the intake of fibre and other crucial vitamins, which puts us in danger of nutrition deficiencies. Such deficiencies can cause a variety of illnesses including headaches, constipation, or excessive exhaustion. It can affect your productivity at work and in performing your day-to-day tasks.

As per many diet rules, we don’t consume enough fibre. You may feel bloated after eating the food. Fibre is typically found in fresh fruit, vegetables, and whole grains. It could be problematic if we have been fervently avoiding these essential food items as part of our diets. Additionally, such diets do not give us the feeling of being full after a meal and we may feel more hungry than usual.

Fad diets are not only unsustainable in the long run, but they can also have a negative impact on our eating patterns. Most of these diets classify food items as good or bad. Even when we stop following a diet, this might cause us to think negatively about food. We develop a habit of skipping meals or avoiding certain food items altogether. Each food item has some required nutrients for our body and they should be consumed in moderation for overall development.

