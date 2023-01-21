Here’s Where To Watch Dolphins in India

Dolphin watching is an experience that is hard to match. The opportunity to witness these majestic creatures in their natural habitat and gliding gracefully through the water is truly unparalleled. If you’re planning a trip that includes sightseeing, glistening rivers, and vast oceans in India, consider adding an afternoon spent watching dolphins to your itinerary. The country’s rich variety of aquatic animals, courtesy its diverse water bodies and rivers, is likely to work to your advantage in this endeavour.

Dolphin-watching is a popular activity in India, where visitors can see a diverse range of marine and freshwater species. Their friendliness towards humans and their status as one of the most intelligent aquatic mammals on the planet adds to the memorable experience even more. Plus, it’s likely that you would want to take advantage of the opportunity to see them swimming alongside your boat and even interacting with you!

Advertisement

If you haven’t yet had the chance to see these chatty and playful creatures, we have a list of some fascinating destinations in India for the best dolphin-watching experiences:

Goa - Morjim Beach, Sinquerim Beach, Cocoa Beach or Cavelossim Beach offer great opportunities to see dolphins in the Arabian Sea. Visit early in the morning for the best sightings.

Lakshadweep - The river dolphin can be found here. In addition to dolphin spotting, visitors can also enjoy water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, and canoeing.

Maharashtra - Murud Beach, Tarkarli Beach, Kuravde Beach, Dabhol Port, and Harihareshwar are popular destinations for dolphin watching.

Tamil Nadu - Rameshwaram is a great place to see dolphins in addition to its sacred significance. Other popular destinations include the cities and towns of Tamil Nadu, which offer fantastic opportunities for dolphin sightseeing.

Advertisement

So, hop on a boat and discover the fascinating world of these intelligent mammals in India.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here