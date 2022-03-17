Here's Why Alia Bhatt is a Beautiful Warrior

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday recently. Many celebrities wished the prolific actress on her birthday but her yoga trainer Anushka wished her in a unique style by calling her a “beautiful warrior." On Alia’s birthday, Anushka shared a photo of the actress doing Virabhadrasana or warriors pose at her home.

Alia has always been a fitness inspiration for many. The photos shared by her yoga trainer prove that she believes in staying healthy by performing yoga. In the first photo, she can be seen trying one of the Virabhadrasna by lunging onto one foot and keeping both hands above her head in a Namaste pose. Whereas in the next picture, she is standing straight by opening her legs side ways and keeping her hand straight to the shoulders.

Advertisement

Anushka wrote a birthday wish in the caption, “Happy happy birthday to this beautiful warrior, here’s to so much love, light, success and strength for you!"

Virabhadrasana is said to open up the hips, groins and shoulder area. At the same time, it helps in improving balance and stability in the body. It relaxes the tired muscles and stimulates the abdominal area.

This isn’t the first time Alia is inspiring her fans to stay healthy by opting for the route of Yoga. Earlier, she shared a glimpse from her yoga session doing the cartwheel pose using a plastic wheel. Fans left stunned looking at the flexibility of the actor.

If we look at the benefits of the cartwheel pose, then it helps in improving breathing. Apart from it, the pose is said to bring and emotional stability and release stress. It also flexes the hips and improves the posture of the body.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia is currently enjoying the success of her last film, Gangubai Kathiawadi and is all excited for her much-awaited film Brahmastra. She wished herself on her birthday by sharing video on her Instagram introducing her character from the film.

She captioned the video by saying that there not have been a better day and a better way to introduce Isha to the audience. Various celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and others showered love and wishes in Alia’s comment section.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.