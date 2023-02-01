Here’s Why Everyone is Talking About Jennifer Aniston’s Chikankari Lehenga Designed by Manish Malhotra

Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga! Yes, you read it right. But that’s not it, Jennifer looked vivacious and elegant in an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by Bollywood’s favourite and now Hollywood’s favourite fashion designer and costume designer Manish Malhotra.

On Monday, January 30, to everyone’s surprise, the trailer of the upcoming American comedy mystery film Murder Mystery 2, which stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead, saw Aniston adorn Manish Malhotra’s iconic chikankari lehenga in the trailer.

Chikankari is synonymous with Manish Malhotra. Be it empowering women at the Mijwan Welfare Society or dressing up Bollywood’s favourite divas including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, the embroidery has always had a special place in Manish’s design sensibilities.

News18 has learnt that the Indian wedding scene in the Murder Mystery 2 required an Indian aesthetic and as a bridesmaid, Jennifer was keen on wearing an Indian lehenga which was contemporary yet adorned the essence of the Indian craft. And since it was a beach wedding Manish Malhotra and celebrated costume designer Debra McGuire locked in on the colour ivory.

Debra McGuire also took to Instagram to share her excitement on working on the film’s costumes and shared a few pictures of the ensembles used in the movie. And one of the pictures included Manish Malhotra’s lehenga worn by Jennifer Aniston.

Set against a colourful backdrop, the scene from the movie, which is a sequel to Murder Mystery (2019), celebrates Indian crafts with panache. The signature Manish Malhotra chikankari lehenga features intricate handiwork with graduating rectangular motifs and comes with an intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets around the border and also features a handmade tassel on the back of the blouse. The exuberant ensemble which also includes a matching dupatta took approximately three months to create and will definitely be remembered for a very long time.

Jennifer’s look was completed with a messy bun, a pair of chandbali earrings, and bejewelled hand ornaments. The wedding scene also has actor Adam Sandler who looks dapper in a sherwani. However, Jennifer definitely steals the show in her desi avatar and sets the tone for destination weddings in 2023.

