Here’s Why Everyone is Talking About Jennifer Aniston’s Chikankari Lehenga Designed by Manish Malhotra

The Murder Mystery 2 actor Jennifer Aniston adorned Manish Malhotra’s lehenga that was styled by costume designer Debra Mcguire in the movie

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 09:35 IST

Actor Jennifer Aniston’s desi makeover has set the tone for the wedding season.
Jennifer Aniston in a lehenga! Yes, you read it right. But that’s not it, Jennifer looked vivacious and elegant in an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by Bollywood’s favourite and now Hollywood’s favourite fashion designer and costume designer Manish Malhotra.

On Monday, January 30, to everyone’s surprise, the trailer of the upcoming American comedy mystery film Murder Mystery 2, which stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in the lead, saw Aniston adorn Manish Malhotra’s iconic chikankari lehenga in the trailer.

Chikankari is synonymous with Manish Malhotra. Be it empowering women at the Mijwan Welfare Society or dressing up Bollywood’s favourite divas including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, the embroidery has always had a special place in Manish’s design sensibilities.

Jennifer Aniston in Manish Malhotra’s chikankari lehenga set which took three months to create.

News18 has learnt that the Indian wedding scene in the Murder Mystery 2 required an Indian aesthetic and as a bridesmaid, Jennifer was keen on wearing an Indian lehenga which was contemporary yet adorned the essence of the Indian craft. And since it was a beach wedding Manish Malhotra and celebrated costume designer Debra McGuire locked in on the colour ivory.

Costume designer Debra McGuire shared an image of the ivory chikankari lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra.

Debra McGuire also took to Instagram to share her excitement on working on the film’s costumes and shared a few pictures of the ensembles used in the movie. And one of the pictures included Manish Malhotra’s lehenga worn by Jennifer Aniston.

Celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra and (right) costume designer Debra McGuire

Set against a colourful backdrop, the scene from the movie, which is a sequel to Murder Mystery (2019), celebrates Indian crafts with panache. The signature Manish Malhotra chikankari lehenga features intricate handiwork with graduating rectangular motifs and comes with an intricately embroidered floral blouse with pearl droplets around the border and also features a handmade tassel on the back of the blouse. The exuberant ensemble which also includes a matching dupatta took approximately three months to create and will definitely be remembered for a very long time.

Costume designer Debra McGuire took to instagram and shared images which highlighted the intricate embroidery designed by Manish Malhotra.

Jennifer’s look was completed with a messy bun, a pair of chandbali earrings, and bejewelled hand ornaments. The wedding scene also has actor Adam Sandler who looks dapper in a sherwani. However, Jennifer definitely steals the show in her desi avatar and sets the tone for destination weddings in 2023.

first published: February 01, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated: February 01, 2023, 09:35 IST
