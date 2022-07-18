Here's Why Lingering Cough After Covid-19 Recovery May Be Good Sign

If the lingering cough even after recovery from your Covid-19 infection has been troubling you, it actually may be a good sign. Like most other viral infections, Covid-19 too can leave behind a lingering cough which may last for several weeks after recovery. The infection may inflame the mucus membranes of the airways, starting from the throat and then all the way into the bronchial tubes. Even after recovery, the residual inflammation can trigger a cough. While it may make you feel troubled the cough could be your body’s way of indicating that it’s recovering from the effects of infection.

The cough is the body’s way of cleaning the airway from unwanted substances such as dying cells or extra mucus that may have accumulated during the inflammation caused by Covid-19.

Advertisement

There’s always a danger of cough also being a carrier of the virus but when you are towards the end of your isolation period and have the symptoms showing signs of improvement, you are unlikely to be contagious. However, if your symptoms are still severe there’s a possibility that you may pass on the virus through coughing.

Keeping yourself hydrated will help you from recovering the cough and promote healing naturally by clearing the unwanted stuff in your airways. However, if the cough is interfering in your day-to-day activities and it is not improving even after a month after recovery from Covid-19 infection, it is advisable to consult a doctor for treatment.

Some patients also complain of unusual fatigue, shortness of breath and cognitive troubles after recovering from the viral infection. These symptoms which also came to be known as long Covid or post-Covid condition can last more than four weeks, up to months or even years after the initial infection. The time that these symptoms may last depends heavily on the immunity of the patient. If you also have been experiencing any of these symptoms, adding protein-rich and other essential nutrients to your diet can help a faster recovery.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.